The long running Born’s Best Sandwich is now under new ownership.
This past week, Kim Kanarn took over the sandwich shop after being a longtime fan and customer of the shop. Kanarn says she moved to Lake Havasu City three years ago from Orange County. After going through a personal tragedy Kanarn says she was looking to do “something positive” and had always thought about running some sort of sandwich shop.
Then in a sign that Kanarn says she took to mean that it was meant to be, the previous owners listed Born’s Best Sandwiches for sale. With the encouragement of her friends Kanarn says she jumped at the opportunity.
Kanarn says that loyal customers of Born’s Best can expect everything in the shop to remain the same.
“We’re keeping everything the same—the sandwiches, the meat, the cheese, the bread, the pasta salad—all of it,” Kanarn said.
The only thing changing are the hours. Born’s Best Sandwiches is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Born’s Best Sandwiches is located at 2231 McCulloch Blvd #111.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.