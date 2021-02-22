Bradley Auto Group is expanding, relocating two of its businesses to make room for an expansion of the Bradley Ford Dealership located on Industrial Boulevard.
Bradley Collision Center and Riverview Autocenter, which currently reside behind the Ford dealership, are moving to a lot not too far to the north. The move will free up space to expand the Ford dealership, allowing a showroom to be put in while also giving the mechanics who work in the Auto and Collision center more space.
General Manager Bill Kuniej said the dealership had outgrown its current building.
“We have squeezed everything that we can squeeze out of this building,” Kuniej said. “The building is dated, you know, we don’t have a showroom. We don’t have indoor service for the mechanics, so they are exposed to the elements in the summer and the winter which makes it difficult for them.”
While things are still in their early stages, Bradley Ford is hoping to break ground on the expansion this year — hopefully in six to eight months, Kuniej said.
One important consequence of the expansion to note is that Bradley Ford will no longer be a Lincoln dealer. Kuniej says that Lincoln wanted the dealership to build a showroom specifically for their vehicles but it just wasn’t cost effective.
“We’ll be capitalizing on the new Bronco line,” Kuniej said.
Italian ice shop opens
The Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Terrence Rainey and his new business, Paradise Ice, into its rank of members. Paradise Ice serves Philadelphia style italian ice with real fruit. It is located at 1799 Kiowa Ave. Suite. 108.
