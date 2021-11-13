A new family friendly, quick dine Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in Lake Havasu City.
Burrito Shak, located at 34 N Lake Havasu Ave, opened its doors on Nov. 11 but will have its official grand opening on Dec. 1. Customers can stop by for a burrito, bowl or taco Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
College Street celebrates 10 years
Today, College Street Brewhouse is celebrating 10 years of business in Lake Havasu City. To celebrate this achievement, College Street is serving a special menu today that includes a pig roast. From 2 to 6 p.m., live music will be provided by Kevin Jaxon and Midnight Sun.
It will also be happy hour all day at the brewhouse today.
