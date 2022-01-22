A local brewery is looking to expand its operation and make its beer a top state brand.
On Friday College Street Brewhouse and Pub announced on its Facebook page that the popular Lake Havasu City beer maker has begun the process of expanding its brewery located at 1940 College Drive.
Operation Manager Jason Helart confirmed that the brewhouse is adding 9,000 square feet of production floor to College Street that should increase the brewery’s yearly production to 30,000 barrels a year.
“We are aiming to work our way into the top five breweries of Arizona,” Helart said.
The decision to expand comes after a strong 2021 for College Street with Helart saying the company grew exponentially going from producing 6,000 barrels of beer in 2020 to 8600 in 2021.
“We’re pushing maxing out our facility,” Helart said.
Construction on the expansion to College Street Brewery is expected to take a year.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
