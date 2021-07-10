For the fifth year, Our Shabby Shack Book Exchange is giving the Lake Havasu City community the chance to support their local teachers and purchase books and learning materials educators have placed on their wishlists.
When Book Exchange owners Laila Morris and Jenifer Collins first started the program they had 20 teachers sign up. This year more than 60 teachers from the Lake Havasu School District and other local charter schools have submitted a wishlist of 10 items they’d like to have in their classrooms for the next school year.
“A lot of them are new teachers who are just coming to the area or they are switching grades, so it is very helpful to them,” Morris said.
More than 30 teachers’ wish lists have been completed so far but there are still plenty of other teacher wishes to fulfill. Our Shabby Shack Book Exchange is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food Market receives honors
GoLakeHavasu CEO and President Terence Concannon announced on social media this past week that the Lake Havasu Farmers Market was recognized by Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods as one of five food markets nationwide that improve the quality of life in the community.
The nomination for the Havasu market, written by Vanessa B., highlighted how the market continued to provide service during the pandemic.
“We live in the desert and the organizers of our farmers market work diligently to ensure we have great local produce,” the nomination reads. “They support small family owned businesses. They worked exceptionally hard during peak covid-19 to help farmers, small businesses and communities. They had curbside, safe, touchless pick up.”
Mobile Vaccine Services
The Arizona Department of Health Services has contracted several providers to offer business mobile vaccine services for those who are interested in providing onsite covid-19 vaccines. The Mohave County Department of Public Health can assist companies with setting up appointments.
If interested email your name, contact information, company name and number of employees to Cindy Shupe at shupec@mohave.gov.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today's News-Herald.
