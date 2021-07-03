After seventeen years of serving the Lake Havasu City community with breakfast and lunch, Papa Bear’s restaurant located on Lake Havasu Avenue closes its doors this week.
In a June 23 Facebook post Papa Bear’s owners Tino and Lidia Ventura said they came to the decision because they felt it was time to move on to the next chapter of their lives. “We look forward to spending more time with our friends and family,” the post said.
The restaurant is scheduled to close for good on Monday.
“My favorite memories are from every Sunday when we would have 300 to 400 people come in from different churches,” Lidia said. “I really appreciate all my regular customers from Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Kingman and from all over. All of those memories are going to be tough for me to leave.”
Both Tino and Lidia say they are grateful for getting the chance to serve the community for as long as they did.
Crest Insurance partners with Springberg McAndrew
The insurance brokerage company Crest Insurance Group has partnered with local insurance and finacial services agency Springberg McAndrew. Mike McAndrew joined the firm in 1989 with longtime friend Brian Springberg.
Since then the two have grown the company into one of the largest firms in Mohave County.
Springberg McAndrew’s team includes Lois Heath and Dee Erhart. Heath has a background in the individual health, group health and Medicare specialties.
Erhart is a long time Havasu resident who will focus on property and casualty insurance.
APX West new Chief Financial Advisor
APX West has hired Mark Lindsey as its new Chief Financial Advisor. Lindsey comes with 37 years of experience in the annuity business.
Lindsey’s system is responsible for having generated over $25 billion in premiums among his team of 350 agents.
Lindsey is now directing his expertise towards the competitive landscape of real estate development.
His wealth of business knowledge will help APX identify inefficiencies and implement systematizing solutions.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com
