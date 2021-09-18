The Leadership Lake Havasu class of 2021 has announced its class project — a coupon book with over $1000 worth of savings at local businesses. The group created the coupon book “in an effort to raise money for future programs and to bring customers back to local business.”
Some of the businesses featured in the coupon book include College Street Brewhouse & Pub, Sanchez-Hawkins Fine Jewelry, Wild Coffee, Angels Detailing and Trendsetter Salon. The books cost $20 and can be purchased at the Lake Havasu Chamber of Commerce building, located at 314 London Bridge Rd.
Food truck festival
The Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education & Leadership will be putting on a Food Truck Festival at Querio Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Food Truck Festival will feature food vendors, a beer garden, children’s activities, games, and DJ Azteca. Admission is free to the public.
Proceeds help the foundation ensure continuation of business training and education.
Those interested in being a food truck vendor or sponsor for this festival, please contact Stephanie Martin at 928-706-5039 or visit facebook.com/LHCFEL.
Groundbreaking set for Paradyme Storage
Paradyme Investments will be celebrating the beginning of Paradyme Storage with a groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m. at 80 Retail Center Blvd. on Sept. 24.
Featured guest speakers will include city officials, Chamber of Commerce, and CEO of Paradyme Investments Ryan Garland.
Paradyme Storage is “a luxury product, that will parallel the growth of Lake Havasu,” according to a press release.
Pastries and coffee will be provided to guests. The event will close with the ceremonial shovel photoshoot at 10:30 a.m.
This event is free to the public.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.