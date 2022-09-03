Havasu Community Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its new Branch, with members and the community.
All are invited to celebrate at the new branch at 1871 Kiowa Ave. The grand opening celebration will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Havasu Community Credit Union will have carnival fare from Jen’s Concessions who will be serving up hand-battered corndogs, burgers, fresh lemonades, smoothies and her famous funnel cakes! Tijuana Tim of Jack FM and DJ MYN of KDMM will be broadcasting live on location and providing giveaways, like concert tickets, gift certificates, t-shirts, hats and radio swag. There will be games, tons of giveaways and fun for the whole family! The giveaways and delicious food are available while supplies last.
“We would love to see your smiling faces and celebrate our new location with us. There will be prizes, good food, live music, and games, plus you can learn more about our credit union and what we have to offer like great rates and free financial education for all ages,” said Jessica Fitch, branch manager at Havasu Community Credit Union, said.
Also to celebrate the Branch opening, Havasu Community Credit Union has some limited-time vehicle and home loan deals for you. You can get a $100 gas card when you apply for select vehicle loans and get a $500 origination fee discount on fixed and adjustable rate first mortgages, full terms and conditions apply. There will be team members on site, the day of the event to answer any questions. Learn more about their limited time deals at hccu.org/deals.
You can RSVP to the grand opening by sending us an email at memberinfo@hccu.org or call us at 1-800-894-1200.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
