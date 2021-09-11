In sad news for the Lake Havasu City business community, the Desert Bladz Ice Skating announced that they will be permanently closing their doors on Sept. 18.
Owner Raymond Brogan confirmed the news saying that there wasn’t just one reason for closing the rink, but finances was a big reason.
“I just have too many fingers in too many pies at the moment,” Brogan said.
Despite closing the rink, Brogan says that the yearly tradition of turning the tennis courts at the London Bridge Resort into a rink is still happening.
According to their Facebook post the rink will be holding a 80s v. 90s party on closing night. The cost for entry is $20 a person.
A&B propane moves locations
A&B Propane has moved locations and is looking to welcome the public to come visit its new store.
Join the company on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to noon for their Open House at 2001 Centers Ave in Lake Havasu City.
Those who purchase a cylinder during this event will get the tank filled for free with a limit of two. Make it a family fun day with the Whiskey River Band live and enjoy food from DJ’s Food Truck and enter to win prizes.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.