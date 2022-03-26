Desert Hills Fire District got some welcomed community support this week from local businesses.
Walmart at The Shops at Lake Havasu donated a pallet of bottled water to the department to ensure firefighters stay well hydrated as the weather warms. Additionally, the fire district received eight new mattrsses from Desert Hills-based Shuteye Mattresses. The mattresses will be used for firefighters to rest between calls, the district said.
A1 Garage Door Service Welcomes New Member: A1 Garage Door Service, a national garage door sales and service provider, announced that Randy Anderson has joined its Lake Havasu City branch, having graduated from the company’s training earlier this year.
“We are honored and proud to welcome Anderson to the A1 Garage Door Service family,” said Tommy Mello, owner and operator of A1 Garage Door Service. “Randy, along with the rest of his class, worked tirelessly through an intense training process exhibiting amazing talents that we are excited to see develop further as they build their career with A1.”
Servicing the Lake Havasu City area and other areas across Arizona, A1 has been in business since 2006 and currently operates in 16 states and 36 cities.
(0) comments
