George and Laurie the owners of Desert Martini were presented a 50,000 check by Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar for selling the $108 Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket on Oct. 22. Desert Martini is the second Arizona business to sell a winning Mega Millions ticket.
Mudshark owners announce job fair for new restaurant
Tina Stocking, owner of Mudshark with her husband Scott, announced her new restaurant, Havasu Foundry, will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, for all positions. The new restaurant replaces the Mudshark Brewing Company restaurant at 210 Swanson Avenue. No word yet on an official opening date, but Stocking has said she hopes to be open by December. In related news, the old Mudshark sign was removed by a crane this week.
Desert Land Group forms new real estate partnership
Desert Land Group and The Heritage Group Network have announced a new real estate partnership.
The two organizations are merging as one to create DLG Residential and together will provide 85 plus years of real estate experience, knowledge and high level service to the Lake Havasu City community.
Mychal Gorden, co-owner of Desert Land Group, says that the group has had a small residential real estate team for the past few years but it hasn’t been the business’s “core area of strength”.
Wanting to grow their residential team to help meet all of their customers’ needs in house, Gorden says that he and co-owner Luke Still have had numerous conversations with Scott Lander and Steve Petrauschke of the Heritage Group about coming aboard.
“They are good people,” Gorden said. “Our values and goals are well aligned. We have gotten to know them over the past couple of years and decided we couldn’t think of a better group to partner with to really focus on growing the residential real estate side of things in Lake Havasu.”
The Heritage Group Network was established in Kingman by Lander after he partnered with Vicki Runyon at Keller Williams Arizona Living in 2012. With the dream of growing his business and impacting more people, Lander launched The Lander Team and later teamed with Petrauschke to expand their real estate organization in 2015.
Over the past six years, the Heritage Group Network has been the top real estate team in Mohave County closing over 3000 properties and impacting the clients and communities they serve, according to the announcement from DLS Residential.
For the past 20 years, Desert Land Group has been involved in multiple development in Lake Havasu City including Riviera Lake Havasu, Sailing Hawks and The Views.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.