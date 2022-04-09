Destination Hydration owners, Michele Witzel and Anthony Tasker, have announced the Lake Havasu City based mobile injection and I.V. business is opening a new office in Kingman.
This will be the third brick and mortar location for Destination Hydration, which also has a clinic in Parker. Along with serving people in their clinics all three sites also offer mobile services.
Along with announcing their expansion, Destination Hydration also just received the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Community LifeSaver Award.
“Witzel and Tasker started this business a little over three years ago,” The chamber’s announcement said. “They started primarily as a mobile injection and I.V. business with a small clinic open a couple hours a day and two or three days a week with just the two of them. Their business has grown significantly with many nurses now that staff a full-time clinic and still provide mobile services as well. They were very busy and essential during the worst days of the pandemic, going into CV-19 patient homes to provide much needed, hydrating IV’s.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.