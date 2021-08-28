GoLakeHavasu was named by US Travel as a Finalist for a 2021 Destiny Award for Community Building for “Havasu Helps Hospitality” the tourism bureau’s partnership with the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association that fed over 8,500 of our beloved and furloughed hospitality employees during the pandemic.
GoLakeHavasu was nominated alongside nominees such as Visit Philadelphia, and Explore Asheville, who won the award for their Tourism Jobs Recovery Fund.
Truly Nolen Pest Pandemic Bonus
As a way to show her thanks, Truly Nolen Company President Scarlett Nolen has issued $300 bonuses for front line branch team members including those in Lake Havasu City.
“Our industry is essential in the effort to promote public health, and our team members have worked hard throughout the pandemic to make sure our customers have one less thing to worry about,” said Nolen. “I believe it is so important to appreciate and recognize the team, especially during this time in history.”
The bonuses which combined together total a million dollars, will be paid out through the end of the year.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.