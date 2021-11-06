The HavaStartup Business Plan Competition is an annual program organized by ASU@Lake Havasu City, in collaboration with the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership, the Better Business Bureau and Craig Plumbing.
The competition is designed to provide new and existing entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their business ideas in order to develop and grow the local economy.
This year, HavaStartup invites contestants who are already operating their business for less than five years or who aim to open soon in Lake Havasu City. Contestants will get the opportunity to work with industry experts and academicians to fine-tune their business plan and grow their business model. Oftentimes, entrepreneurs let their passion lead the way, which is a great start. But when a business owner is caught in the daily grind of working for the business, time left to work on the business dwindles. By creating a well thought out business plan, with guidance from community experts, the chances of creating a successful business increases.
Cash and gift prizes await the winner and runner up of HavaStartup, which will be presented by the Better Business Bureau and Craig Plumbing. The winner will receive the $1000, and a scholarship to cover the application fee for the 2022 eight week business development program, Empower by GoDaddy Main St. Accelerator. The runner-up will receive $750.
With employee shortages prevalent, Craig Plumbing hopes businesses will look at this opportunity as one to grow their business and expand the workforce, potentially in the construction related or home services industries.
Entrants must present an innovative, viable business plan to the team of judges alongside other competitors. The competition was conceptualized by Dr. Leepsa Nabaghan Madhabika, business faculty from Arizona State University, who encourages anyone who has a unique business idea to join the competition this year for not only prizes but a valuable chance to make their dreams a reality.
For those interested in the competition, visit havasu.asu.edu/havastartup to apply or email at lmadhabi@asu.edu for details.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
