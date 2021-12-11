The Havasu Community Credit Union is in the process of moving its operations to a bigger location.
The credit union, which previously was on Lake Havasu Avenue, will move to 1871 N Kiowa Ave. into a larger building that the company owns. The move helps address complaints that customers had with the old location such as parking.
“We love our members in Havasu and we feel like there is so much potential to grow in that area that is what really caused (the move),” vice president of marketing Amanda Singh said. “We wanted to own our own space instead of renting and we found a building that not only is larger but also allows ample parking.”
Singh says that the new location will also allow the credit union to engage more with the Lake Havasu City community.
“We are planning on having a community space where we will be able to offer seminars and other different meetings and sessions not just for members but also for people interested in financial education,” Singh said.
The new location will also offer Saturday hours, Singh said.
There is not a date yet for the opening of the new location, but according to Singh, the credit union is currently in an expedited process to get the necessary permits from the city, county and state. Once the credit union gets the necessary paperwork in order, it will open a mobile unit in the new location parking lot while the building is renovated.
Stockings for veterans
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home & Crematory is collecting Christmas stockings for veterans this holiday season. Through Dec. 20, people can stop by either of Lietz-Fraze locations in Lake Havasu City or Kingman, and pick up a stocking to decorate, fill and return.
Lietz-Fraze will provide the stocking free of charge along with a list of recommended items. The stockings will be delivered to our military veterans at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in Prescott, in time for Christmas.
Stop by today and show your support. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5p.m. For any questions, please feel free to contact the Lake Havasu City location at 928-855-4949 and the Kingman location at 928-753-2555.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.