After more than a decade of serving the Lake Havasu City community Havasu Furniture and Bedding, located at 1607 Mesquite Ave, announced on its social media that the store is closing its doors.
Pamela and Steven McLaughlin first came to Lake Havasu City 12 years ago as consultants for a furniture store but ended up buying the store after falling in love with the town. Their son, Big Mac, says that the two retired three years ago but being business owners they were never 100 percent away from the business.
“You know how it is,” Big Mac McLaughlin said.
Mac says that over the past year Havasu Furniture and Bedding has experienced the same issues that businesses across all industries are facing right now such as supply chain woes and difficulty finding help.
“It just felt like the right time to close down and let them fully retire,” Mac said.
Even though it feels right, Mac says it is still a bittersweet time.
“A lot of people have been coming in to say goodbye,” Mac said. “We owe Havasu everything and we are just grateful to have been a part of the community for 12 years.
The furniture store is currently liquidating its entire inventory and everything from couches to beds are being discounted.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
