Lake Havasu City’s Culver’s is taking part in a statewide campaign to raise money for the Phoenix Children’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. From Monday to Friday, one dollar from the purchase of any concrete mixer will go to the Children Center.
Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation’s largest pediatric health systems. The system has provided world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care to children and families for more than 35 years.
Prestige Assisted Living Earns Top Marks
In the most recent survey by regulators from the State of Arizona Department of Health Services, Prestige Assisted Living at Lake Havasu and Prestige Assisted Living at Claremont surpassed federal and state standards in every area of care, service and safety earning a deficiency-free survey.
“We’re so proud that our two Lake Havasu City communities showcased their commitment to exceptional care and are among the top-performing senior care providers nationwide,” said Mia Mullins, Senior Regional Director of Operations for Prestige Senior Living. “Deficiency-free surveys demonstrate the highest standards for senior care and these communities exemplify the quality that we strive to provide in every encounter.”
Officials evaluate assisted living communities’ systems and performance within quality measure categories spanning resident satisfaction, safety, quality of care and services, hygiene, food service and more. Survey results inform consumers about the health and safety inspection results of various communities and allow them to track the improvements a particular senior care provider has made over time.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(1) comment
Good thing!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.