Lake Havasu City residents will soon have another way to get to the entertainment capital of the world.
The shuttle service, Havasu Vegas Express, will return to offering daily van operations between Havasu and Las Vegas on September 1. Vegas express will start taking reservations for the service on Aug. 2. The shuttle service will run for seven days a week, but the office to call to make reservations is open six days a week, Monday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To make a reservation call 928-453-4884.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
