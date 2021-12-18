To help attract Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA) to the job and Lake Havasu City, Hospice of Havasu has announced they are offering a $500 signing bonus.
According to hospice HR Director Brenda Smith, the hospice currently has 17 CNAs on the payroll but has availability for five to six more.
Smith says that the hospice offers full time employees a range of benefits that include paid time off, health insurance and a 401(k).
Along with the benefits Smith says Hospice of Havasu also makes sure to take care of employee’s mental health.
“Hospice of Havasu firmly believes in work/life balance and has a robust wellness program that includes employee activities including wellness coaching, massages, wellness teams, hiking excursions, a fitness room and ‘quiet rooms’ for breaks,” Smith said.
According to Smith the $500 signing bonus will be included in the new CNA’s first paycheck.
The Mustard Seed at Hilltop Church today
The recently opened Lake Havasu City restaurant The Mustard Seed will have their food truck parked at Hilltop Community Church today from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the food truck will be serving breakfast bowls, hot dogs and loaded fries at the church’s Snow Day event.
The Facebook post also confirmed The Mustard Seed restaurant will still be open for its normal hours (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) while the food truck is at Hilltop.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
