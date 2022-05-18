Hundreds of Mohave County conservatives gathered this week at a Lake Havasu City business to celebrate recent victories in this year’s Republican Primary Election, and to show their support for candidates who will be placed on the ballot this August.
Niko’s Pub & Grill, at 2690 Kiowa Blvd, hosted its “Patriot Party” Wednesday evening, which allowed supporters to meet with officials and candidates including U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward, Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy; among others.
“It’s fantastic when citizens get out, learn about their candidates and understand what they stand for before they go to the polls,” Sheehy said at the event. “The citizens of Havasu have always been very confident in the candidates they’ve backed. The fact they’re here today is energizing the Republican party as candidates move into the election in August. We’re still going through the Primary process, and I encourage citizens to learn about their candidates.”
Sheehy this year will be opposed on the ballot by local nonprofit founder Frankie Lyons, of Veterans United AZ. Lyons was glad to see Republicans showing their interest in the democratic process as they gathered to meet their candidates on Wednesday. And according to Lyons, recent frustration with the Biden Administration has enhanced conservatives’ fervor this year.
“Our administration is not doing what the people need for it to do,” Lyons said. “It’s great to be able to communicate with the voters one-on-one. It’s very important that the people here have freedom of speech, or to express their believes without being punished for it.”
Gosar: Candidates’ real work lies ahead of them
Gosar greeted Mohave County residents in one-on-one conversations at the event, and saw no small amount of support from local conservatives. The congressman has represented Havasu and Arizona’s 4th congressional district since 2013, and has long been a rallying force for Mohave County Republicans. He is now running for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, which was created after the 2020 census.
“It’s great to be able to hear from citizens, and have a chance to talk with them,” Gosar said Wednesday. “Republicans have done a great job in turning over congress, but they haven’t been held accountable. People need to know what they’re doing it for, how they’re going to do it, and when they’re going to deliver.”
According to Gosar, the purpose of Wednesday’s gathering was to answer those questions, and consolidate conservative political efforts throughout the state.
“We’re going to have to work with our governors, our secretaries of state, and our elected legislators to get this country back on track for the people,” Gosar said.
Ward: Republicans are ‘fed up’
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward appeared at Wednesday’s event to show her support for all Republican candidates this year, and to hear concerns from local constituents.
“A lot of people have asked me (to run for governor), but I don’t want to be governor,” Ward said. “I’m here to help all Republicans … and any Republican on the ballot is much better than the Democratic candidates who are running.”
And candidates endorsed by former-president Donald Trump appeared to show favorable outcomes on Tuesday, when 116 of 149 candidates endorsed by Trump for the U.S. House of Representatives won their general elections throughout the country.
“People are fed up,” Ward said. “They saw with their own eyes that there was funny business in the last election. Citizens want to elect people who will bring integrity back to the voting process … People want economic freedom. Gas is about $5 per gallon at the pump. The working class cannot survive under the liberal administration’s foolishness.”
