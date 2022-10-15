This week marked the start of in-person early voting for the 2022 General Election, with officials from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office working to ensure that everyone who can vote will be able to do so.
Organizing elections throughout Mohave County is a considerable undertaking for the county recorder’s office. During each election cycle, the recorder’s office is required to oversee elections, send and receive ballots, keep track of candidates, ensure that every moving piece of the county’s election operation moves seamlessly - or close enough to it - every two years. But all of those efforts would be wasted, if county residents didn’t go to the polls on Nov. 8.
Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair and County Elections Director Allen Tempert joined Lake Havasu City business Good Vibe Productions this week in unveiling two short, professional videos to educate voters on how the process works, how to register, important deadlines and how to get involved this year. With the title, “Just Vote,” the videos are now available on Youtube.
“‘Just vote’ is to inform the public about how and where to vote,” said Good Vibe Productions co-owner Rick Van Lent. “We wanted an informative video, but one that was straight to the point as well.”
And according to Van Lent, reception for the campaign has been beyond his expectations.
“Most of the time when I’ve shown these videos, people will want to pause to get information,” Van Lent said on Wednesday. “People are engaged, and there are a lot of things in the videos that people don’t know - I learned quite a bit personally, while filming this.”
The videos are a collaboration between Good Vibe Productions and the Mohave County Communications Department, with narration by voice actor Shadoe Stevens.
According to county officials, the two videos will be updated as each upcoming election approaches in Mohave County.
Those videos, each about 10 minutes long, can be found at YouTube channel, MohaveCountyUS, or by typing “Just Vote” into the search bar.
The first day of in-person early voting began Wednesday, with early ballots in the 2022 general election now being accepted at the Mohave County Library from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Nov. 4.
