Educating on the voting process

Video published this week offers tips to educate Mohave County residents on the voting process this election season, courtesy of Lake Havasu City business Good Vibe Productions and the Mohave County Communications Department.

 Screenshot

This week marked the start of in-person early voting for the 2022 General Election, with officials from the Mohave County Recorder’s Office working to ensure that everyone who can vote will be able to do so.

Organizing elections throughout Mohave County is a considerable undertaking for the county recorder’s office. During each election cycle, the recorder’s office is required to oversee elections, send and receive ballots, keep track of candidates, ensure that every moving piece of the county’s election operation moves seamlessly - or close enough to it - every two years. But all of those efforts would be wasted, if county residents didn’t go to the polls on Nov. 8.

