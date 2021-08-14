On Wednesday ambassadors from the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Junk Hunnies, a thrift store located at 2089 Acoma Blvd W #102.Customers who shop at Junk Hunnies can expect to find vintage, salvaged and repurposed home décor, custom, refinished or upcycled furniture and. handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts & specialty items.
Colorado River Home Watch receives accreditation
Colorado River Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the sixth year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada. Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence.
Owner Marie Johnson believes in helping people. She served as a police officer for more than 15 years before retiring at the rank of detective. She has a Master’s Degree in Police Leadership, Administration and Education. Her training and experience include field training officer, firearms instructor, use-of-force instructor, and fire and arson investigator.
Marie has earned the designation of NHWA Certified Home Watch Professional and has graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp. This makes her one of the top professionals in the Home Watch industry. The CHWP designation and Home Watch Boot Camp training show Marie’s commitment to providing excellent service to her clients.
Colorado River Home Watch serves Lake Havasu City exclusively. You can reach Marie at (928) 985-0128 or at marie@coloradoriverhomewatch.com.
Free Comic Book day
On Saturday, Limited Edition Comics hosted a free comic day at their store where they spent the day giving out mystery boxes, raffle prizes and door prizes to fellow true believers as Stan Lee used to say.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
