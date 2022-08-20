Just Meats, located at 34 N Lake Havasu Ave, is bringing the traditional butcher shop to Lake Havasu City.
Justin and Maryssa Anderson are the owners of Just Meats and say they are hoping to have the soft opening for the new butcher shop at the end of this week if issues with the supply chain allow it.
The Andersons, who are originally from Barstow, Calif., say they decided to open a butcher shop in Lake Havasu City after visiting last Fourth of July. Wanting to get some meat for the grill, Anderson says he was surprised to find there wasn’t a proper butcher in town.
“My home city has three of them and then I came here—Lake Havasu City is twice as big as my city—and there is none,” Justin Anderson said.
Seeing a need in the community, Justin says he and his wife decided to move and open Just Meats. This is the first butcher shop that he has opened, Justin says, but he has eight years of experience working as an apprentice.
Anderson says he sort of fell into the field after he worked in the meat department of the Army commissary in Barstow.
“That was just a helper job. I just wrapped the meat but it went on from there,” Justin Anderson said.
According to Anderson, customers can expect to find high quality meats such as prime and wagyu meat, homemade sausage and even whole pigs.
“That is something that grocery stores used to do 20, 30 years ago but they stopped once the corporations got bigger,” Anderson said.
According to Justin, Just Meats’ tentative hours right now are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. but that is likely to change as the butcher shop goes through its soft opening. For more information about Lake Havasu City’s new butcher shop visit Just Meats’s Facebook page.
