Just Meats

Justin and Maryssa Anderson are the owners of the new butcher shop, Just Meats, located at 34 N Lake Havasu Ave.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

Just Meats, located at 34 N Lake Havasu Ave, is bringing the traditional butcher shop to Lake Havasu City.

Justin and Maryssa Anderson are the owners of Just Meats and say they are hoping to have the soft opening for the new butcher shop at the end of this week if issues with the supply chain allow it.

