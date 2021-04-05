Nothing says “home sweet home” like handmade decor. One local family recently started a business that specializes in furnishings and decor, right from their own home.
Kalauli Home Furnishings & Decor started with a need for a much larger dinner table that they could sit together at as a family and easily host guests with. When they tackled the project as a family, the idea for a business was sparked.
On Feb. 1, Nickie Kalauli, mother of six with her husband, Judge and City Magistrate Mitch Kalauli, stopped watching “sweet little babies” and officially became a small business owner.
It’s no doubt a family-run business. With Nickie at the helm, Mitch and their daughter Athenn cut wood and build, their boys help with assembly, and their daughter Kawai helps Nickie finish the job.
They’ve been creating a wide range of products, “from a simple small farmhouse sign starting at $10 to a 12-foot table costing $3,300,” Nickie said.
“Business is going well,” she added. “Just when I finish up an order, more seem to come in.”
The best way for locals to purchase their products is through their Facebook page, Kalauli Home Furnishings & Decor.
“You will get a lower price because we love our Havasu friends,” Nickie said. Shopping through their online Etsy store, KalauliHome.etsy.com, will have a higher price with shipping costs.
Gosar Talks Business
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is holding an event with Congressman Paul Gosar this Thursday. Gosar will be at the convention center in the London Bridge Resort to talk business with Havasu residents. To register for a spot at the event go online to the chamber’s website at havasuchamber.com
Chamber Mixer
For the first time since the covid-19 pandemic hit the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a chamber mixer on April 14. The chamber mixer will be held at Jeremy’s Juke Joint on London Bridge Road from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 dollars for members and $10 for general admission.
Paul’s Private Transportation Service
Paul’s Private Transportation Service and Wild Coffee Espresso and Breakfast Bar have partnered together to bring the ultimate luxury transportation service to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas. Paul’s service will pick you up from your location and stop at Wild Coffee Restaurant for a gourmet continental breakfast. The limo will leave Wild Coffee at 6 a.m. and arrive at McCarran between 8:30-9 a.m. For questions contact Paul Herren at 928-433-7705.
To submit business news email Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.