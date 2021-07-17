Dean Baker and his staff at Lake Havasu City Properties are currently holding a food drive to help support the Food 4 Kidz program put on by H.A.V.E.N Family resource center.
The real estate agency received its first major donation from Mohave Mortgage.
“I found out about it and being in the real estate industry I try to get involved in the community as much as I can so when I found out what it was I said we got to be a part of this,” Chad Hansen, Mohave Mortgage owner and president said.
Along with donating a car full of Pop Tarts, granola bars and cereal, Hansen is also putting a little bit of a friendly challenge out to other Havasu businesses.
“I liked to see other businesses get involved if they could,” Hansen said. “I think a part of being in a smaller community such as this it is very important to be involved in things such as this. I am sure there are other business owners that feel the same way. So yeah it is a little bit of a challenge. Let’s make sure these kids don’t need food.”
Along with his food donation, Hansen also donated $1,000 to H.A.V.E.N.
Baker has been helping raise funds for H.A.V.E.N for over 10 years and even once took a hot air balloon up 13,000 feet to raise money for the center.
Baker says he likes to support H.A.V.E.N because “it goes directly back into the community.”
“I started here 30 years ago,” Baker said. “This community has been great to me and our company so I feel like I should give back.”
Items can be dropped off at the Lake Havasu City Properties office, located at 1690 McCulloch Boulevard North.
Gatorwraps
A new business in Havasu is here to help with your wrapping needs, whatever they are. Gatorwraps, founded by Rod Voegele, has been operating for 15 years. This new Havasu location will be the company’s third store.
According to Voegele, Gatorwraps’ main business is vehicle wraps and graphics, but the business also does wraps for boats and side-by-sides. They also do business cards and flyers.
“Anything printed, we do,” Voegele said.
The new location will also offer window tints, paint protection and ceramic coatings. Gatorwraps is located at 2837 Maricopa Avenue.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.