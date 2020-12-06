Although the coronavirus pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges, most businesses in Lake Havasu City appear to be weathering the storm.
There are currently 5,040 active business licenses in Havasu which is down by 1.2% - or 59 licenses – from 2019. But not all industries have been affected equally with several adding more businesses into the fold in 2020 while others categories are down a few members since 2019.
“From 2019 to 2020 we are seeing a pretty nominal change in the number of active business licenses,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “It is unknown how many of the businesses closed due to covid or were experiencing other environmental factors that led to the closure, but we are also seeing an increase in businesses in certain categories. So it is just interesting to take a look at these figures and put everything into perspective.”
Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger said none of the non-profit’s members have left or closed their businesses specifically due to covid yet, though she also noted that not all businesses are chamber members. Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, who has also been working on tracking the effect of covid on business openings and closures in the county, said her office hasn’t come across a business in Havasu that has cited covid for closing permanently – although she also noted that many businesses don’t publically give a reason for closing.
Krueger also pointed out that the total number of business licenses is greater than the total number of businesses in Havasu, because many businesses have multiple licenses for various aspects of their operation. For example, London Bridge Resort holds a total of eight business licenses in Lake Havasu City between its hotel, restaurants, and other offerings.
Knudson had city staff compile the list of business licenses by category for each year, dating back to 2014, and gave a short presentation on the data to the City Council during the City Manager’s report at the Nov. 24 meeting.
“We wanted to take a closer look at what the trends are for active business licenses for Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said. “It is good information to have to keep a pulse on the local economy. Certainly in a covid environment it was important to see what the impact, if any, that has had on our local businesses.”
Customer Service Manager Kevin Morin said all business licenses in the city are set to expire on Dec. 31, and must be renewed each year. Knudson said when a business closes they can cancel their license and receive a prorated refund. But businesses in Havasu that closed during the pandemic and did not request a refund – like Havasu Fitness, for example – would still have an active business license through the end of 2020. So some of the numbers could change a little when new business licenses are issued for the start of 2021.
The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with measures taken by state and local governments to control the virus, have spurred concerns about business closures throughout the country.
According to a report by Yelp in September, nearly 100,000 businesses listed on the national crowd-source review website permanently closed between March 1 and the end of August, while 65,769 were temporarily closed at the time. The report by Yelp says that restaurants and bars have been the hardest hit industries nationally, followed by retail. Meanwhile, professional services and health related businesses had seen the fewest closures through Aug. 31.
What’s gone up?
Lake Havasu City’s largest increase in business licenses by percentage in 2020 came from swap meets, which Knudson said includes vendors at the farmers market or any other special event. Swap meet businesses increased from 39 in 2019 to 54 in 2020, which reversed a trend of such businesses declining in Havasu each year since 2014 when there were 116 such vendors.
Havasu also has more restaurants this year than it had in 2019 despite the challenges the industry has faced nationwide this year. There are five more business licenses for restaurants with a bar – 74 – than there were in 2019 for a 6.8% increase, and there are three additional businesses categorized only as restaurants in 2020 for a 3.5% increase over 2019.
The number of wholesalers also increased in 2020 with an additional seven business licenses issued in Havasu – a 13% rise to 54.
The single largest category of businesses in Lake Havasu City are service businesses – including housekeeping, landscaping, AC repair, gyms and any other type of service-based business. Havasu has issued a total of 1,728 such businesses licenses which is 1.3% more than last year. According to the data, there were 701 licensed service businesses in town in 2014 and the category has grown every year since.
What went down?
The largest drop by percentage came in the commercial daycare category which saw a 50% drop in businesses with four in 2020 compared to six in 2019.
The largest drop in the total number of licenses came in the mobile category, which includes businesses such as food trucks, with 38 fewer business in 2020 than in 2019 – a 15.6% decrease. The number of property management companies also fell this year by 14.3% to 189.
Categories such as manufacturers, handymen, group homes, business offices, medical offices and contractors all dropped by between 2% and 5% in 2020.
The number of retailers also ticked down by 0.4% falling to 797 in 2020 from an even 800 in 2019. With most events cancelled in 2020, temporary business licenses that allow venders to sell their goods at those events were also down slightly, falling to 36 licenses this year – down from 38 in 2019.
Licenses issued to businesses based out of a residence also decreased substantially in 2020 to 50 such businesses, which is 18% fewer in that category than in 2019. The home occupation category has been dropping quickly in recent years with 627 business licenses issued in 2014, which dropped to 275 in 2015 and has continued to fall every year since.
Morin said the drop in the home occupation category is likely due to the city’s efforts to classify such businesses in other categories.
“We are dialing in the appropriate classes for what the business is actually doing,” he said. “For example, a pool maintenance person may have been considered a home based business when, in fact, it is a service that is mobile.
We have tried to focus on the intent of the classifications and place businesses accordingly to ensure they meet the criteria of what zoning allows for at a home location.”
