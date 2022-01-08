Trulieve Cannabis Corp., the parent company of the Harvest of Havasu Dispensary, announced a partnership this week with California’s top blunt producer, El Blunto.
Starting on Friday El Blunto products such as the company’s signature product The World’s Finest Cannabis Cigar began being available for purchase at Harvest of Havasu along with 16 other Trulieve Arizona locations for a two week period.
“Trulieve is excited to expand our product portfolio with the addition of El Blunto in the Arizona market,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. “We strive to provide our patients and customers with access to superior products such as El Blunto that are sure to exceed their expectations.”
Along with their partnership with El Blunto Trulieve also announced it has acquired another dispensary in Tucson, making it Trulieve’s 17th location in Arizona.
Since recreational sale of marijuana started in Arizona last January, the Arizona Department of Revenue says $89,466,226 of taxes has been collected on recreational sales.
Flexcare takes over Infuseable Care
Last Tuesday, Oklahoma company Flexcare Infusion Center announced its acquisition of InfuseAble Care, an ambulatory infusion center provider operating six clinics throughout Arizona including Lake Havasu City.
“We are thrilled to partner with a team committed to providing exceptional care for patients and that shares our mission of providing as many patients as possible access to convenient, comfortable and cost-effective infusion therapies,” says Mark Kharoufeh, co-founder of InfuseAble Care.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
