The restaurant formerly known as Blondies at 620 London Bridge Road, is now called the Locos Bar and Cocina after new owners took over the business in April.
Jesse and Lisa Marquez are a couple originally from California, but they have been coming to Lake Havasu City for 35 years since Jesse is a pro bass fisher.
The Marquezes said they would always stop by Blondies when they were in town, so when they heard the restaurant was up for sale they decided to follow their dreams of owning a Mexican restaurant.
Jesse and Lisa officially changed the name of the bar on Aug. 14 to embrace their new Mexican inspired menu and to avoid confusion with a similarly named business.
“Our locals were enjoying their favorite tacos one day and were conversating with Jesse and said, ‘Jesse; you must be crazy to get into the restaurant business’ and a light bulb went off and Jesse said to himself, ‘Hmm… ‘Loco’ might be a good name,’”the Facebook post announcing the change said.
Jesse and Lisa say they have been blown away from the acceptance and support they have received from the Havasu community since taking over the bar.
“I just want to thank the community so much for how they’ve taken us in,” Jesse said. “It has been huge, I can’t emphasize that enough.”
On top of remodeling the space and expanding the menu, the Marquezes have also expanded the bar’s hours, serve breakfast on the weekends and have live music every Friday evening.
ACE’S HARDWARE ROOF DAMAGED BY STORM
Because of Tuesday’s night storm, the Ace Hardware on Sweetwater Avenue had to close early because of damage to the roof. However, Ace was able to clean up the mess caused by the storm and open the next morning as store employees confirmed. Ace Hardware continues to operate at normal business hours.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
