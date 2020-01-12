Over the weekend, two Havasu-based boat manufacturers promoted their products at the Los Angeles Boat Show in Pomona, California.
According to powerboatnation.com, Nordic Boats also exhibited its Hallett brand in one massive booth that displayed several models. Boats included the Nordic 48-foot Poker Run (vee bottom), the 31-foot and 35-foot flatdeck (catamarans) and the 26-foot and 29-foot deck boat. Hallett models included the 210, 255 and 275.
The first two boats on the list, the 48’ and the 31’, are new boats from Nordic and made their debut at the L.A. show.
Caliber 1, another Havasu-based builder, had one boat on display: its 230 Velocity, powered by a Mercury 6.2L V-8 engine. The model was reviewed in Speedboat Magazine’s April 2018 issue, where it was described as “the perfect boat for an entry-level user, and it’s one of the better-priced ones we’ve seen.”
Change coming for The Habit Burger Grill
An announcement from Yum! Brands said that the company will acquire The Habit Burger Grill for $375 million. This development may be of interest to local residents because of an earlier report stating that the California-based food chain will open a Lake Havasu City location in mid-to-late 2020.
Lambert Homes & Construction is building the restaurant at the corner of Veterans Way and Palo Verde Boulevard. According to Habit Burger’s web site, the menu includes charburgers, grilled ahi or chicken sandwiches and salads made to order.
The $375 million transaction with Yum! Brands is subject to approval by The Habit’s stockholders, regulators and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to be complete by the end of the second quarter this year.
Yum! Brands is the parent company of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands.
Unlicensed
contractor cited
A Bullhead City man was among six people cited by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors in December for operating as an unlicensed contractor. The unlicensed investigations were in Benson, Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Surprise, San Tan Valley, and Bullhead City and landed in local courts last month.
On Dec. 10, Jerry Meade, 59 of Bullhead City, pleaded guilty to attempted contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor, in the Bullhead City Municipal Court.
Meade was doing business as Premier Screens AZ Inc. He was paid $2,100 by a Bullhead City homeowner to install window and door coverings. Meade was referred to the homeowner by a friend; the homeowner was under the impression he was licensed. After seeing poor quality work, including mismeasurements, the homeowner filed a complaint with the Registrar of Contractors.
Meade was sentenced to 36 months of unsupervised probation and ordered to pay $1,500 in restitution to the homeowner in addition to the $600 he already returned prior to the complaint being filed. Mead was also sentenced to 30 days in jail. That was suspended if there are no further offenses.
Arizona’s Registrar of Contractors fields complaints about unlicensed entitys’ work. Property owners should ask contractors about their license status. To check the license, use the contractor search at www.roc.az.gov or call the agency at 877-692-9762.
Submit your business news items to Pam Ashley at pashley@havasunews.com or call 928-453-4237, ext. 230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.