The lobby for the McDonald's at 100 Swanson Ave. will be closed until March 6 for renovations. The fast food establishment’s drive-thru is still open, however and the restaurant is accepting mobile orders.
Tuesday Morning Remaining Open
Tuesday Morning, the discount home goods retailer in Lake Havasu City is staying open despite the Dallas-based company announcing this past week it was closing 263 location around the country.
On Tuesday Morning's website the Lake Havasu City location at 1795 Kiowa Ave Suite 103 is not listed as one of the 11 Arizona locations being closed.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
