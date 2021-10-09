After serving as the organization’s executive director for five years, Dan Mathews is retiring from the Hospice of Havasu. Longtime employee Jenny Tocker will be taking over the role as of Sunday.
Mathews has been a resident of Lake Havasu City for 43 years, during which he was a banker. He first got involved in Hospice of Havasu as a board member in 2012. Board President Suzannah Ballard says that Mathews was the obvious answer when it came time for a new director.
“We knew a good leader when we saw one,” Ballard said. “Since his term on the board was up, he was a logical person, too.”
Mathews says he is extremely impressed and proud of all the work that the Hospice team does and hearing people share their Hospice experiences was his favorite part of being the director.
“I have the wonderful pleasure of hearing all the amazing feedback that members of our community give regarding the care that they or their loved ones or their friends have gotten from our team,” Mathews said. “It is almost overwhelming.”
Mathews says that he plans to stick around Havasu but hopes to escape the summer and go up north to Alaska.
The Hospice’s new executive director, Jenny Tocker, started as a receptionist at the organization 20 years ago and has been working her way up since then. Tocker is the “perfect fit” for the director position, says Ballard.
“She has proven herself and she is a product of the Chamber’s Leadership program,” Ballard said. “She has proven herself to be very capable. She performed the executive director duties when Dan was on a sabbatical this past summer.”
Tocker says she is excited and honored to be taking on the new role.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in naming me executive director. I love what Hospice stands for and the quality care we provide our community. It’s been an honor to work in this great organization for more than 20 years and I am excited about my new role.”
Havasu Urgent Care now Havasu Primary Care and Pediatrics
The Havasu Urgent Care located at 1799 Kiowa Avenue, Suite 104, has changed its name to Havasu Primary Care and Pediatrics, according to a social media announcement by the company.
The care team at Havasu Primary Care and Pediatrics is unchanged and still provides high-quality health care for your entire family, including children, young adults and the elderly.
Call 928-505-1030 for more information.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.