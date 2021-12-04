Mission Bank, a locally owned community bank headquartered in Kingman with branch offices in Kingman and Bullhead City and lending offices in Flagstaff and Lake Havasu City, has been named the 2022 best bank for the state of Arizona by Newsweek magazine.
Mission Bank, which currently operates with $196 million in assets, was formed in the mid-2000s by a group of local business people. A locally-owned and managed community bank, their primary goal is to provide their customers with the highest level of personalized service. Mission Bank is a full service commercial and consumer banking institution offering a complete range of banking products and services for businesses, professional firms and individuals.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
