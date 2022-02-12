One of Lake Havasu City’s own chamber executives recently had the honor of being named as a member of a regional council for chambers across the western U.S.
In the first week of February the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce team including Niki Nickle traveled to Glendale for the Western Association of Chamber Executives annual conference.
“It was an amazing conference, it always is,” Nickle said. “Chamber industries is unlike a lot of common industries where you can talk to peers in your own backyard…we’re all very in to sharing out ideas that worked or warn others away from what didn’t work.”
Along with the sharing of ideas at the conference the WACE board also announced Nickle along with five other chamber executives from Colorado and California would be the new members of the groups Emerging Leaders Council.
Nickle described the council as similar to the Havasu Chamber’s Young and Industrious group which focuses on attracting young people to the chamber.
“The board created this group to help create programs for the association and also helps direct the board with relevancy… The board gets mirror and see are we doing that is relevant to keep people in the chamber industry,” Nickle said.
Nickle says that the first meeting of the new Emerging Leaders council will happen soon this month.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.