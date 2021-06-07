A Lake Havasu City woman was cited Memorial Day weekend on misdemeanor charges of conducting business in a prohibited area. According to police, she rented watercraft to customers at Site Six, in violation of city ordinance.
Police say that Brandie L. Rounds, 38, of Outlaw Boat Rentals, had been previously warned against conducting her business at Site Six. According to the report, officers on May 31 allegedly learned that she was renting a boat to a customer at the location – which is identified as a public park under city records. Rounds had no permit to conduct business in the area, police said, and she was cited and released at the scene.
