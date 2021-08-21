A Lake Havasu City business owner accused of dozens of felony counts of theft and fraud could have another chance at a plea agreement with prosecutors next month, at an upcoming change of plea hearing.
Steven LeProhon, 32, signed a plea agreement in April, under which he would have served 90 days in jail, and be required to pay $200,000 in restitution to 11 of his alleged victims. That agreement was ultimately withdrawn after complaints by victims in the case, as well as questions raised as to how LeProhon could – or possibly would – honor the terms of that agreement.
“Mr. LeProhon has consistently laughed off his responsibility in any way, shape or form for his criminal activities in the Lake Havasu area,” wrote one of the victims, unidentified, in a public letter written in April to Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho. “During that time he was often heard bragging that he will get away with it, and there is no way he will pay back any of the stolen money.”
The sender indicated profound disappointment with the agreement offered by prosecutors earlier this year. And according to the letter, some of LeProhon’s victims have already surrendered hope that any of what LeProhon had allegedly stolen from them will be returned.
“We accept knowing that we will never receive of the money he stole from us, but it would be nice if there was punishment fitting the crime.”
LeProhon was initially charged with 13 felony counts of theft and fraud in June 19, after six felony complaints were filed against his boat consignment agency. According to initial reports from law enforcement, LeProhon collected payment from his alleged victims upfront, in exchange for services that were never rendered. LeProhon was also accused of stealing parts from victims’ watercrafts in order to repair others, and allegedly failed to perform promised work for other customers entirely.
Last year, LeProhon was charged with 16 additional counts of theft and fraud after additional victims allegedly came forward.
LeProhon appeared in Mohave Superior Court for a Donald hearing on Wednesday, where he was informed by the court of possible criminal penalties that may apply, if he should choose to challenge the accusations at his trial.
The defendant requested a change of plea hearing this week, where LeProhon may be offered a new plea agreement. That hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 20 in Mohave Superior Court.
