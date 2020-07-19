The Lake Havasu City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an alleged hit-and-run this month at The Windsor Inn.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 4 a.m., when the driver of a white Ford Mustang black-top convertible attempted to strike the victim with his vehicle in the Windsor Inn’s parking lot.
The victim, who asked not to be named by Today’s News-Herald, expressed frustration this week as the suspect remains at large.
“I was sleeping when a customer came to the front and asked for a room,” the victim said Friday. “I told them that we don’t rent rooms early in the morning, and said he would have to come back at 6:30 a.m. The security camera recorded him grabbing something out of my office … he took a chair, and left it next to the front door.”
The victim emerged from his room to investigate, and stepped into the business’ parking lot as the would-be guest traveled across the parking lot. The driver turned around, and allegedly sped toward him.
“He was driving straight at me,” the victim said. “If I hadn’t moved, I wouldn’t be alive.”
The vehicle allegedly struck the victim’s leg, causing injury before fleeing the scene. According to the victim, the vehicle’s license plate was decorated with a frame from Havasu car dealership Bradley Ford.
Bradley Ford officials on Friday were unable to identify the driver of the suspect’s vehicle. Employees say the male and female suspects captured on surveillance footage at the hotel may not have purchased their vehicle from the dealership, but may have had the vehicle serviced there.
The male suspect has been described as a white man of 40 to 50 years of age, with gray or white hair and facial hair. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark ball cap with a “Hurley” logo printed on the front. He wore no shirt, and camo shorts at the time of the incident. He was accompanied by a woman with shoulder-length blonde hair, wearing a black dress.
The victim says he is still recovering, and suffered no broken bones during the incident.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at 928-855-1171, with reference to case number 20-03721.
