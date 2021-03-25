After a year of winter for Arizona businesses and event coordinators, the state could see new life this spring thanks to an announcement by the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday lifted Arizona’s remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus, prohibiting government mask mandates and allowing bars and nightclubs shuttered for months to open their doors without restrictions.
At McKee’s Pub & Grill, in Lake Havasu City, the news was cause for celebration. Havasu dining establishments have operated for the past year under various stages of occupancy restrictions that have proven costly to both owners and employees. Now McKee’s, and other bars and restaurants, will be able to resume normal business.
“It makes us really happy,” said owner Vicki McKee. “We’ve been going by the rules, but people have gotten so tired of it all. My bar has been on this corner for years, and we’ve always seen how people enjoyed coming out for events on Main Street. It’s the heart of the city, and it’s important to us.”
McKee paused her interview with Today’s News-Herald on Thursday, when she received a phone call from Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. According to McKee, Sheehy was eager to break the news to local business owners.
“He said he wanted us to know about the executive order,” McKee said. “It’s gotten us excited, with the requirements gone … it makes us so happy. We’ve been dealing with this for a year, and now it’s going to be nice to get back to a little bit of normalcy.”
With events now free to resume on McCulloch Boulevard, and local businesses stirring after a year of restrictions, McKee says a lucrative summer may be in store for Havasu. According to Gov. Ducey’s announcement, bars and restaurants will now be permitted to operate without mandatory requirements that customers and staff wear masks and socially distance themselves. Such establishments may still require masks and social distancing, but may do so at their own discretion.
“People have been so tired of being cooped up and regulated,” McKee said. “People are ready to go out again. We just saw crowds for St. Patrick’s Day, and people are more comfortable. With the number of cases down, people are ready to go to dinner, have a cocktail or get out and watch a concert.”
Ducey announced Thursday morning that former social distancing and mask requirements by the state will now be considered as “recommendations,” which Arizona businesses may continue to follow if they so choose. The governor also lifted requirements that events of more than 50 people receive approval from local governments, although safe practices including social distancing are still recommended.
