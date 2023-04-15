As one can imagine, Lake Havasu City thrives on its boating and tourism industries – two factors that surround the annual Desert Storm festivities.
Upon indication from the previous owners, Christina and Jimmy Nichols, that Desert Storm could soon dwindle away, two local business owners stepped up to assume the ownership roles.
Owner Jim Russell of DSM Events, LLC along with Owner Steve Ticknor of Sunstone Real Estate Group both made the necessary moves to acquire Desert Storm in November 2022 after learning of its uncertainty in Havasu, Ticknor says.
“We talked to (Christina) about saving Desert Storm and keeping it here in Havasu,” Ticknor continued. “We’re happy that we can keep the event here in Havasu because there was a good chance that it was just going to go away.”
Generating large sums of revenue for other local businesses, Desert Storm is known for drawing in thousands of visitors to the lakeside town.
The high performance boating event hosts several activities within a four day span, which includes its high-powered shootout and poker run, and the heavily-attended street party. Since its inception, Ticknor says Desert Storm has grown to become the largest performance boat event for the entire western states.
Due to the late transfer of ownership, Ticknor says his team only had months to make a few minor changes for the event’s 25th year.
“The biggest change is we’ve moved our headquarters down to Windsor 4 this year whereas before they had it at the London Bridge Resort,” Ticknor explained. “We still have our docks at the London Bridge Resort for our participants to rent spaces.”
In addition to the headquarters relocation is a food court that will accompany the event’s highly anticipated street party. Different from years’ past, Ticknor says food vendors were typically spread throughout McCulloch Boulevard, which offered little to no additional seating for dining visitors.
For the weekend shootout, Ticknor adds that professional boat racing director Ross Wallach has been hired to help facilitate that event.
“We’ve just been putting a lot of effort and time into pulling off the event and making it successful, we haven’t had time to really reinvent the wheel or make a bunch of big, new changes for this year,” Ticknor said. “But, I can tell you, down the road, it’s just going to get better and better every year.”
Boat owners from across the nation are expected to arrive in Havasu to celebrate Desert Storm’s 25th anniversary, Ticknor says.
The inclusion of boat manufacturers, both local and countrywide, bring a host of visitors to view their best performance boats. From the street party to the weekend shootout, Ticknor adds that Desert Storm places Havasu in the spotlight while inviting more people to discover the city.
“We’re excited to see what the future brings and we’re just going to improve it and try to accommodate more people,” Ticknor said. “Our premier sponsors this year are Anderson Powersports, Kicker Marine Audio and Shugrue’s Restaurant Group. We’re very grateful for their support and look forward to being back with them again next year.”
Desert Storm commences on Wednesday morning and continues until Saturday evening. The general public is welcome to attend all open events, which excludes participant-only events. No admission is required for events open to non-participants.
A full schedule of events will be available in Monday’s E-Edition of the Today’s News-Herald.
