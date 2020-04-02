A $349 billion small business loan program is set to launch Friday, and local lenders are already seeing a swarm of interest from Lake Havasu City’s small business owners.
Small Business Association lenders including Horizon Community Bank and Foothills Bank could participate in the SBA’s federally-funded Paycheck Protection Program, which will allow businesses with fewer than 500 employees to apply for as much as $10 million in loans to keep their respective workforces employed during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now the banks are receiving higher call volumes and almost overwhelming interest.
According to Horizon Community Bank CEO Ralph Tapscott, Horizon has long offered SBA loans, but demand has rarely been as high as it has been over the past month.
“The world of SBA loans has changed in the past month,” Tapscott said Thursday. “We’ve seen a flurry of interest in these programs. There’s been a lot of industry hype and data about the (Paycheck Protection Program), and it hasn’t even been rolled out yet.”
According to Tapscott, the epidemic and its impact on Arizona’s economy has dramatically altered the bank’s operations. Access to the bank’s lobby is limited, use of online banking is encouraged and personnel have been shifted to accommodate customers’ needs. Tapscott says that from the bank’s 92 employees, three teams have been assembled to process incoming loan applications.
“It hasn’t been business as usual,” Tappscott said. “The applications keep coming in — we’ve received more than 100 already. We want to be a resource for the community — many businesses are going to need this as a lifeboat in these challenging times … our operations have been altered dramatically, and we’re trying to redirect resources where we can to accommodate our customers.”
According to guidelines released by the U.S. Treasury Department, businesses can apply for forgivable loans that include as much as two months of payroll costs, based on costs from 2019, and an extra 25% of that amount if needed. The loans would have two year terms, at a fixed annual interest rate of 0.5%.
The loans may be forgiven, according to the Treasury Department, if employers show that 75% or more of the government funding was used for payroll expenses.
Attempts were made to contact Foothills Bank officials for comment on the program by phone. Those attempts were unsuccessful as of Thursday evening.
