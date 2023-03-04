Ron La Rue Pistol Competition

The Ron La Rue Pistol Competition at SARA Park kicks off the 2023 Realtor Olympics.

 Courtesy of the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors

The last day to register for The Dane Bar’s exclusive Paint your Pet art class on March 18 is Thursday, March 9. The class is led by a professional who will help guide participants as they paint a portrait of their pet (doesn’t have to be a dog)

The class costs $125 per participant and covers the cost of material, instruction and one drink.

