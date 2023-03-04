The last day to register for The Dane Bar’s exclusive Paint your Pet art class on March 18 is Thursday, March 9. The class is led by a professional who will help guide participants as they paint a portrait of their pet (doesn’t have to be a dog)
The class costs $125 per participant and covers the cost of material, instruction and one drink.
To sign up for the class visit The Dane Bar at 2213 W. Acoma Blvd with a high quality photo of your pet.
The 2023 Realtor Olympics, presented by the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Charitable Association, is set to kick off this year on March 11, with the Ron La Rue Pistol Competition.
This year’s Realtor Olympics features 12 events including a golf tournament, a side-by-side event and a murder mystery dinner. All the events are open to the public and all the proceeds from the event go back to local charities.
For more information on the events or for any question, visit the Lake Havasu Realtor Olympics Facebook page or call the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors office at 928-855-8423.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today's News-Herald.
