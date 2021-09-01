Agave Business Park is in the closing stages of adding another distribution center to its property that will add 12 new jobs. This deal comes almost 10 years after the first business, Romer Beverage broke ground at the park.
Executive Director of the Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development, James Gray, said that the organization is finishing a deal with an unidentified Fortune 100 company for the sale of 3.13 acres of land at a price of $150,000 dollars. Gray is under a non-disclosure agreement not to reveal the name of the company.
However, Gray confirmed the PED is working with the real estate company Crosland Barnes of South Carolina. On the Crosland Barnes website, under the current development projects tab, the only project described as industrial distribution and development is PepsiCo/Frito Lay distribution center. The real estate company says it is representing Frito Lay in several western states including Arizona.
Frito Lay is a subsidiary of PepsiCo which is ranked 44 on the Fortune 100 list.
The PED had valued the land at $544,000, but as part of its deal with the Fortune 100 company, the agency discounted the property by $300,000, $25,000 for each new or potential job created, Gray said. The company is planning to create 12 new jobs along with investing $1.5 million in the space, he said.
The PED also discounted the land an additional $94,000 because the 3.13 acres has unbuildable land on it, Gray said. According to the master plan that the Lake Havasu City Airport submitted to the city last year potential improvements and upgrades to the airport facility would require the RPZ zone to extend into the Agave Business Park.
RPZ stands for runway protection zone which is usually a trapezoid area that serves to enhance the protection of people and property on the ground in the event a plane lands or crashes beyond the runway end.
While the city and airport have no current plans for upgrades that would cause the RPZ zone to expand, Gray says the PED sees the value in keeping the space open.
“The way I told my board is that we have a great partnership with Lake Havasu City and they were one of the original partners on the business park deal,” Gray said. “We were involved in the 10 year airport master plan so we understand why an expanded RPZ zone in the future would be beneficial for transportation and economic development for Lake Havasu City.”
That said, Gray says he is happy and excited that the PED has been able to work this deal out.
“We are extremely pleased to find an end user that we were able to navigate around that design so that they could still find a place, produce jobs, have investment and get a foothold not only in Lake Havasu City but for their distribution of Mohave County,” Gray said.
