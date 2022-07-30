Pioneer Title Agency offices in Bullhead City, Kingman and Lake Havasu City came together to make a $5,000 donation to Special Olympics Mohave County in July.

“Our founder Keith Newlon has contributed to and supported many charitable organizations in Mohave County and throughout Arizona,” says Kathy Zach, chief title officer of Pioneer Title Agency in Mohave County. “This donation is to honor Cindy Newlon, Keith’s wife and Pioneer Title’s co-founder who we lost last year. Special Olympics was one of Cindy’s most loved organizations to contribute to and support.”

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

I am curious as to what the significance of the picture of the new Credit Union has to do with this story.

