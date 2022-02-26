This past Monday, the Lake Havasu City women’s boutique store, Purple Leopard, reopened its doors at a new location on 53 Mulberry Ave.
Republic Services Named on List of Most Sustainable Companies
Republic Services, Inc. has been named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the fourth time in five years, this year climbing to the No. 33 spot. The recognition comes after a year of continued progress toward ambitious 2030 sustainability goals, including increased circularity of key materials and development of landfill gas-to-energy and organics projects.
“Republic Services continues to prioritize safety, talent, climate leadership and communities in our efforts to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world,” said Jon Vander Ark, president and chief executive officer. “We’re proud to be the only environmental services company on this year’s Barron’s Most Sustainable Companies list, and are committed to providing services and solutions that make the world a better place for future generations.”
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
