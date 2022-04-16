A couple of Lake Havasu City real estate pros are helping to make sure local kids have a good holiday.
Shanna Jorgensen, a real estate agent with RE/MAX, and Cindy Azar, a local mortgage lender, teamed up to provide candy-filled eggs hidden for children throughout Lake Havasu City. They filled more than 3,000 eggs with candy, ready for 125 houses and nearly 300 children, to find hidden in their yards today.
Thanks to Jorgensen and Azar, it looks like the Easter Bunny may have some real competition in Lake Havasu City.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
