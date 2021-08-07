As part of its Back to School drive for Thunderbolt Middle School, the Lake Havasu City office of Coldwell Banker Realty Arizona dropped off a large donation of school supplies to the school on Aug. 2 — the first day back to class.
The Spot closed for August
To show some much deserved appreciation to their staff, The Spot Pizza, Arcade and More announced on their Facebook page that they will be closed for the entire month of August. The Spot will return to normal business operations in September.
Hospice breakfast
On September 21, Hospice of Havasu will be hosting a breakfast for financial planners, CPA’s, and estate attorneys. The breakfast will be held at the London Bridge Resort in the King Arthur room at 8 a.m. Those wishing to attend must RSVP with Hospice Senior Executive Assistant Dawn Horsager by Sept. 13.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today's News-Herald.
