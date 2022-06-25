Local residents Ashley and Trever Best have opened the Rickety Cricket Taproom, a franchise location of the Kingman brewery.
Located on the main street portion of McCulloch Boulevard, at 2068 N. McCulloch Blvd., Suite A, the Taproom opened its doors for what was supposed to be a soft opening on June 17, Ashley Best said. However after posting a Tik Tok teasing the soft launch, Ashley Best says word must have traveled fast.
“It was like the floodgates were opened,” Ashley Best said about attendance at the Taproom’s opening night.
Since the opening, Ashley Best says the customers have kept coming in with one of the Taproom’s most popular drinks being their mimosas. Of course the bar also serves Rickety Cricket beer on tap but Ashley Best says they also have guest taps for local breweries such College Street and Hangar 24.
While the Taproom doesn’t serve food itself, Ashley Best says there are options for those who want a meal to go along with their drink like a food truck in front of the restaurant or a special delivery menu from Pinche Guero Badass Tacos.
The Bests say they may hold an unofficial grand opening event in a few weeks for the Rickety Cricket Taproom but they are already grateful for all the support the community has shown them.
The Rickety Cricket Taproom is open Monday thru Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from noon to midnight and Sundays noon to 10 p.m.
SNAP Fitness Coming to Lake Havasu City
SNAP Fitness, a gym whose mantra is to focus more on how exercising makes you feel rather than how it makes you look, has announced an agreement with Demi and Mark Morgan to bring a new location to Lake Havasu City.
“We’re thrilled to bring a gym concept with a positive and uplifting culture like Snap Fitness to Lake Havasu City, and make a positive impact on the local community with a fresh outlook on health and wellness,” said Demi Morgan. “SNAP Fitness definitely impacted my life in a positive way when I was a member of one of their gyms, and I can’t wait to have that same effect on others.”
According to the press release the Morgans have plans for possible expansions in new locations once the Lake Havasu City facility opens.
National Tire Safety Week
As part of National Tire Safety Week, Discount Tire is offering complimentary tire safety checks and free air pressure checks for any driver.
National Tire Safety Week is an annual summer event by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association. According to the association 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the last 30 days.
“At Discount Tire, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and National Tire Safety Week is a perfect way to remind all drivers to stay safe on the roads this summer,” said Mark Sorine, vice president of environmental, health, safety and quality at Discount Tire. “The increase of heat can bring dangerous tire conditions. Going the extra mile to get your tires checked keeps your family and fellow drivers safe on the road. Stop by one of our stores for help or practice one of our helpful DIY tips.”
Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com to save on wait times in the store.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.