The nonprofit rural economic development organization, Local First Arizona, is launching a six week Rural Business Academy for Arizona Business.
The first Mohave County course starts June 22 and is on access to capital. During the course, which will take place on Wednesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. via zoom, a series of experts will guide participants through strategies to expand their business including access to capital, preparing and analyzing financial statements, and tax planning and preparation.
According to Katie Boddy, the Local First Arizona senior manager of rural economic development, three more courses (Digital Marketing, Talent Recruitment and Retention, and Customer Experience and Attraction) from the business academy will be offered to Mohave County businesses during 2022.
“The goal for each course is to provide hands-on learning, real-world exercises, and take-home tools that strengthen each business where it’s needed most,” Boddy said.
For more information on the course or to register visit localfirstaz.com/rba-mohave-county.
The Mustard Seed goes mobile
This past week The Mustard Seed announced via its social media the restaurant was moving out of its Mulberry Avenue location and restructuring the business.
The Mustard Seed is not gone, however, as the restaurant plans to still operate as a food truck. According to their social media post, The Mustard Seed’s food truck is scheduled to be at all home Havasu Heat games (excluding Sunday games) this summer at the Lake Havasu High School baseball and softball field. The post also says that owners are working on other locations for the truck.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.