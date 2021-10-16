Erica Sanchez-Hawkins of Sanchez-Hawkins Fine Jewelers on McCulloch Boulevard passed her annual American Gem Society recertification exam with a 95%.
The exam that Sanchez-Hawkins took covered subject areas ranging from the jewelry industry developments, best business practices, the latest technology and legal regulations. At the end of the exam, Sanchez-Hawkins signed a code of ethics pledge to signify her commitment to ethical business practices.
“The annual exam is tough – but well worth it,” Sanchez-Hawkins said. “Continuing education is and should be a cornerstone in our business.”
According to the President of the Board of Directors for the American Gem Society, Michael Richards, the American Gem Society is the only industry organization that annually tests its members to make sure “they are keeping up to date with their knowledge.”
BlondZees will host gubernatorial candidates
The owner of BlondZee’s Steakhouse Melissa Lucas announced this week on social media that she will be using her restaurant to host candidates running for governor in Arizona.
“I decided that I want to know exactly who is running for governor of Arizona next, and why the people should vote for them,” Lucas wrote. “I publicly am offering my restaurant to use as a free venue to all candidates to use to speak their truths, to let the people of Mohave County listen to their platform and make clear, educated individual choices based on what they personally heard and felt from our future governor.”
According to the post, Kari Lake will be the first candidate to hold a rally at BlondZees. Lake will be at the steakhouse on Monday, Nov. 8, at 5 p.m. Brian Masche, a Lake Havasu City resident, will be the next candidate, holding his rally on Nov. 15 at 4 p.m. Candidate Matt Salmon has committed to coming but is trying to find a date that works, she said.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.