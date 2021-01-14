A flag created in Lake Havasu City appeared amid the turmoil during last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The flag, which reads: “SoCal for Trump,” was captured in a photograph among the throngs of protesters at the Capitol last week. That photo was taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Saul Loeb, and has been republished online through news publications nationwide. According to Gianna Kraft, of Havasu For Trump, she instantly recognized her business’ handiwork.
“One of our custom designed flags was in a picture in the rotunda of the capitol of our nation,” Kraft wrote on HavasuForTrump.com. “We were shocked when we came across the photo of our ‘SoCal for Trump’ flag. After all, we only printed 50 of these flags, and only sold about half.”
HavasuForTrump has sold and designed merchandise online in support of the president since last July, with a physical storefront at 2093 McCulloch Boulevard. According to a Jan. 10 Facebook post by HavasuForTrump, Kraft has attempted to “get the word out” about the flag’s presence at last week’s incident. Kraft said her efforts were blocked by the social media platform.
“To see our ‘SoCal for Trump’ flag in our nation’s capitol building was a moment we could never be prepared for,” Kraft wrote on HavasuForTrump.com. “Here we are, just a little Trump store located in Lake Havasu City, and we just decided to design a few custom flags to sell in our shop.”
The storming of the U.S. Capitol Building has since been denounced by representatives on both sides of the aisle, and led to Trump’s second impeachment on Wednesday. Vice President Mike Pence called last week for suspected rioters to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, while House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy referred to the incident as “Un-American” in a Fox News interview. Kraft disagreed with that assessment this week on her company’s website.
“We never imagined that our election would be stolen, nor did we ever think there would be a huge protest in Washington D.C. fighting against the stolen election,” Kraft said. “We never imagined that we would be watching what was happening in our nation as Trump supporters stormed the capitol building … and then to see a patriot carrying our ‘SoCal for Trump’ flag just astonished us.”
Since last week’s riot, public officials have been outspoken in their criticism of the riot, which resulted in the deaths of four Donald Trump supporters and two Capitol Police officers. The U.S. Department of Justice has since opened investigations into more than 170 suspects involved in the incident.
“Here is a flag we designed, in our nation’s capitol, now being shared in many articles across the Internet saying we are terrorists,” Kraft posted. “We don’t care. We know the truth from (Jan. 6) in Washington D.C. We know that our patriots are fed up with all the lies and censorship in this election … we still have a few of our now-famous SoCal for Trump flags left in stock, and you too can own a piece of history.”
Kraft declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald reporters in person on Wednesday.
