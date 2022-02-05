One more extreme sport has made its way to Lake Havasu City.
This weekend is the first weekend of operation for the business Skydive Havasu, a new business that takes people up in the air for a tandem skydiving experience.
According to the head of operations, Matt Maxwell, customers will meet with their instructors at the main terminal of the airport. After watching instructional videos and signing waivers the customer and instructor board the plane for a 15 to 20 minute flight and then jump over Yucca.
Maxwell has experience both in the military and civilian sectors instructing new parachutists and has wanted to open a school in Havasu since he drove through on his way to Yuma.
“Every person I have met is so excited about coming to town,” Maxwell said. “There have been jumps here before but there hasn’t been any consistency or business that has stuck around.”
Maxwell says he hopes to hire some more instructors by March so that Skydive Havasu can operate throughout the week.
For more information reach out to Skydive Havasu at 928-889-1210.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
